Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Grows By 51.5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Genesis Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 2.14. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

Insider Transactions at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Rasmussen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $220,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.69 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genesis Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 62,711 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 271,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 65,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.