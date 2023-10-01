Short Interest in Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Rises By 51.7%

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,200 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the August 31st total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genius Group Trading Down 11.6 %

GNS opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Group

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

