Short Interest in Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Expands By 52.7%

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 694,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 47,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $309,848.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,325.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cho Mikael sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $108,954.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,963 shares in the company, valued at $702,716.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 469,638 shares of company stock worth $3,006,585. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 0.3% during the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 80,733,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,980,000 after purchasing an additional 234,354 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 40.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 114,757 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GETY. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Getty Images from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Getty Images has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

See Also

