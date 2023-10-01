Short Interest in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Rises By 44.2%

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

