Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Drops By 13.9%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

