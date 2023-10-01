Short Interest in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Drops By 13.9%

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.12.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
