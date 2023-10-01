Short Interest in Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Rises By 15.8%

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Prairie Operating Trading Up 14.5 %

Prairie Operating stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co engages in developing energy to meet growing demand, while protecting the environment. The company was formerly known as Creek Road Miners, Inc and changed its name to Prairie Operating Co in May 2023. Prairie Operating Co is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

