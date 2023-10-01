Short Interest in Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Rises By 15.8%

Prairie Operating Co. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Prairie Operating Trading Up 14.5 %
Prairie Operating stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Prairie Operating has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.60.
Prairie Operating Company Profile
