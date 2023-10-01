Short Interest in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Declines By 13.8%

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 360,100 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
ProPhase Labs Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRPH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,502. ProPhase Labs has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $73.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.08.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PRPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
