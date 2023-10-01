Short Interest in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Drops By 13.7%

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

QDEL traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $73.04. The company had a trading volume of 466,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $102.00.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. QuidelOrtho’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

