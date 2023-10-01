Short Interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Decreases By 13.4%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 21,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Roivant Sciences Trading Down 6.9 %
ROIV traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 17,250,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences
Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences
In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,269.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,269.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,072 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,241. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,539,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roivant Sciences
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.