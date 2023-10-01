Short Interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Decreases By 13.4%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 21,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 6.9 %

ROIV traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $11.68. 17,250,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,351,345. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,269.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,031. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 33,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $361,575.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,269.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,215,072 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,241. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,539,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.