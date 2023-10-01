Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Increases By 30.8%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

Ryohin Keikaku stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ryohin Keikaku in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, furniture, and food items. It offers apparel products comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, handkerchiefs, bags, and sneakers; household products, including towels, mattress, toilet papers, toning water, and cleaning systems; furniture products comprising beds, desks, chairs, and storage and children's furniture; and food products, including baumkuchen banana, chocolate coated strawberry, butter chicken curry, and cricket crackers, as well as houses The company also engages in the design, manufacturing, and sale of home furnishings, such as furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs; design, consultation, and production of residential and commercial spaces; interior design, furniture sales, and hotel businesses activities; and provision of healthcare services.

Featured Stories

