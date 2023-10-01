Short Interest in Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Declines By 24.0%

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the August 31st total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.4 days.

Schroders Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $5.07 on Friday. Schroders has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schroders from GBX 538 ($6.57) to GBX 536 ($6.55) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays raised shares of Schroders from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schroders in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 420 ($5.13) to GBX 430 ($5.25) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

