Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Expands By 20.0%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMG Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. SMG Industries has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

Get SMG Industries alerts:

SMG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMG Industries Inc operates as a transportation services company in the United States. It engages in the transportation of infrastructure components, such as bridge beams and power generation transformers; wind energy components; and midstream compressors. The company is also involved in the heavy haul of production equipment, heat exchangers, coolers, construction equipment, and refinery components; transportation of natural gas compressors; flatbed freight; and crane activities used to set equipment on compressor stations, pipeline infrastructure, and load drilling rig components.

Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.