Short Interest in SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Expands By 20.0%

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SMG Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMGI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. SMG Industries has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.49.
SMG Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SMG Industries
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.