Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX) Rises By 46.7%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,600 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the August 31st total of 126,500 shares. Approximately 35.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Price Performance

SMX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.28. 61,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,224. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16. SMX has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMX (Security Matters) Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SMX (Security Matters) Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SMX (Security Matters) Public during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SMX (Security Matters) Public by 463.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227,861 shares during the last quarter.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.