Short Interest in Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO) Rises By 42.6%

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 32,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Sonic Foundry Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFO remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759. Sonic Foundry has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.27.

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 million for the quarter. Sonic Foundry had a negative net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 555.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter worth $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sonic Foundry in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

