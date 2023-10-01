Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Increases By 34.9%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
TSHA stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.91.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
