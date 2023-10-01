Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Increases By 34.9%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,930,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 7,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

TSHA stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,734.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder R.A. Session II sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $57,174.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,734.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,300,000 shares of company stock worth $15,570,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Read More

