Short Interest in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Rises By 41.5%

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,300 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The India Fund has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

The India Fund Dividend Announcement

The India Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

