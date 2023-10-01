Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in September

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

OTCMKTS:SLVTF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Silver Tiger Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

