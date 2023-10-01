SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE) Insider Buys £36,000 in Stock

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Black bought 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($43,961.41).

Shares of LON:SAE opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,039.79. SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.33 ($0.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.22.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines; and hydro development services.

