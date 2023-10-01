SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE) Insider Buys £36,000 in Stock

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Black bought 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($43,961.41).
SIMEC Atlantis Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON:SAE opened at GBX 1.05 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,039.79. SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.33 ($0.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.22.
About SIMEC Atlantis Energy
