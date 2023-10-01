Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 1,423,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance

SPTJF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum and chemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.