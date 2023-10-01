Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,931,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 1,423,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.8 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
SPTJF stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.