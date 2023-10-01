Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) PT Lowered to $4.50

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SIRI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.02.

SIRI stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

