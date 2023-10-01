Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Short Interest Up 34.1% in September

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,100 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SRRTF shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Down 2.4 %

Slate Grocery REIT Announces Dividend

OTCMKTS:SRRTF opened at $8.18 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

About Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

