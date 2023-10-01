SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.6 days.

SMC Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $600.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.38 and its 200-day moving average is $514.70.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

