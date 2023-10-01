SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the August 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.6 days.
SMC Stock Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:SMECF traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069. SMC has a one year low of $370.25 and a one year high of $600.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.38 and its 200-day moving average is $514.70.
SMC Company Profile
