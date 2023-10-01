Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 78 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $149.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

