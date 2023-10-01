Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 31st total of 284,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock remained flat at $4.88 during trading hours on Friday. 126,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,246. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCGLY. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

