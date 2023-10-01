SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,253,700 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 2,881,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 231.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SFTBF stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

