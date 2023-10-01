SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 339,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoftBank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFTBY

SoftBank Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SFTBY traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $21.05. 264,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.