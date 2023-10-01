Softcat (LON:SCT) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,468.64

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,468.64 ($17.93) and traded as low as GBX 1,444 ($17.63). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,459 ($17.82), with a volume of 171,934 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,701.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.26.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

