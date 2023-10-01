Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Sonova Stock Performance
SONVY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Sonova has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $65.55.
Sonova Company Profile
