Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

SONVY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 15,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.89. Sonova has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $65.55.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

