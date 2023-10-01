SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Bought by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 371,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 345,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 85,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $40.87.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.