SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,427,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,000. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.