SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Bought by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,975 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after buying an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,138,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,435,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,342. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

