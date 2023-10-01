SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 5.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $18,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.72 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.