SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Reduced by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,903 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. 5,607,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

