SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after buying an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,848,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,681,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 155,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 272,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 115,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.11 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.