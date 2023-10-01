SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,391 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 5.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $26,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,414 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 59,268.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 463,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,437,000 after purchasing an additional 462,296 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,995,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,742,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,550,000 after purchasing an additional 360,945 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $55.72. 300,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

