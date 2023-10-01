Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up 0.7% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in M&T Bank by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 72,308 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 74.2% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 216,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 350,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after purchasing an additional 72,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.69.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,621.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.