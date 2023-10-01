Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,769 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises 8.2% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 54.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 73,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.67.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

