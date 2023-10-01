Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 13,911 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,322.1% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 437,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 419,300 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 434,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 188,639 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XSLV stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $409.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

