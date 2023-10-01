Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 640,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $115,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,579 shares in the company, valued at $470,921.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 378,141 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 237.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 294,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 9.2 %

SPWH traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 1,952,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,182. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $167.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading

