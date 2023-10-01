St. James Investment Company LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 4.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after buying an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. 6,308,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

