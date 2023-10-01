St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400.56 ($17.10).

STJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,430 ($17.46) to GBX 1,500 ($18.32) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 832.20 ($10.16) on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 800.60 ($9.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,310 ($16.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,280.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 891.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,058.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 15.83 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,153.85%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

