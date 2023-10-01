St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400.56 ($17.10).
STJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,430 ($17.46) to GBX 1,500 ($18.32) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on STJ
St. James’s Place Stock Up 2.0 %
St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of GBX 15.83 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,153.85%.
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.