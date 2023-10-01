Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 0.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

