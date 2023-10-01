Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.19

Shares of Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.19 ($1.06) and traded as low as GBX 86.80 ($1.06). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 87.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 732,164 shares traded.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £347.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,254.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.20.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

