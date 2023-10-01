Status (SNT) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $93.26 million and $13.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021446 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00013706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,197.83 or 0.99994316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,634,181 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,862,634,180.659934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02424158 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $12,531,865.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

