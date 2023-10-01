STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after buying an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.42. 326,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,705. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.49%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

