Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 204,952 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 151,054 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,583 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,883 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,194,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,093,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,340,000 after buying an additional 1,868,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,641,000 after buying an additional 1,704,281 shares during the period.

Shares of FXI opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

