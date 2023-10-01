StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 1.5 %

AWX stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.