StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Down 1.5 %
AWX stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Avalon has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
Avalon Company Profile
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.