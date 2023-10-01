StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.90. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

