StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

