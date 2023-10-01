StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.30. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.