StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Price Performance
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lipocine
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.