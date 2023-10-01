StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.98. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

About Lipocine

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lipocine by 146.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

